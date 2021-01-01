 Loading…

Higher Standards Heavy Duty Dab Rig Kit

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

About this product

Handcrafted in the USA from extra thick, medical-grade borosilicate glass, the Higher Standards Heavy Duty Rig Kit delivers smooth, powerful dabs through unprecedented water filtration. A diffused downstem with multiple slits was engineered for finer bubbles to ensure optimal moisture-conditioning while a pure quartz banger extracts true flavor from your wax concentrates. This extra thick and durable dab rig is highly thermal-resistant to prevent cracking or breakage while ensuring excellent vapor quality. Each Higher Standards Heavy Duty Rig is sold in a reusable collector’s case for safe storage or transport when needed, and includes a concentrate container with a complete set of essential dabbing tools. Featuring a completely sealed airpath designed with minimal drag, the Higher Standards Dab Rig promotes the ideal airflow for waxy oils. A compact chamber with tight passageways gives vapor no time to lose its potency and flavor, while a flared mouthpiece is tailored for optimal suction to enable a deeper chug. We recommend filling the Higher Standards Dab Rig to one-third of its capacity, just above the fixed diffuser downstem. The water chamber can be easily filled or emptied through the mouthpiece for painless & hassle-free cleaning. A premium collector's box offers safe storage and includes two high quality dabber tools while a quad-compartment silicone wax container allows you to store multiple strains of wax concentrates in one convenient place. The extra-thick quartz banger is designed to retain heat longer while vaporizing wax at lower temperatures. This minimizes combustion to ensure smoother, tastier rips. More durable than glass, the quartz banger won't easily break or crack under high heat, and is equipped with a deep dish that allows for clean efficient dabbing. Simply put, the Heavy Duty rig is built to impress from top to bottom, setting a higher standard for premium glass dab rigs. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Higher Standards Heavy Duty Dab Rig Kit Medical-Grade Borosilicate Glass 100% Quartz Banger Nail Fixed Diffuser Downstem Ergonomic Mouthpiece Thick Durable Design Compact Size 7” inches Tall Airtight Seal Easy-to-Clean Two Dabber Tools 14mm Female Joint All-in-One Dabbing Kit Ground Glass Connections Extra Thick Scientific Glass Rig Quad-Compartment Silicone Storage Reusable Travel-Friendly Storage Box American Made Glass [NYC, New York] Box Includes: 1 x Higher Standards Heavy Duty Dab Rig 1 x Premium Quartz Banger 1 x Large Dab Tool 1 x Small Dab Tool 1 x Concentrate Container 1 x Reusable Collector’s Box

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

