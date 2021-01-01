 Loading…

Honey Stick MiniMax PRO Key Fob - 510-Threaded Vape Battery

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

About this product

The MiniMax PRO by Honey Stick is a super compact but powerful keychain fob vaporizer for stealthy oil vaping. Perfect for on-the-go vaping, the MiniMax PRO is disguised as a car key fob so you can use it in public without blowing your cover. A stainless steel rim allows you to connect the MiniMax PRO to your key-chain so you’ll never leave home without it. Compatible with 11mm/plus size 510-threaded oil tanks or smaller, the MiniMax PRO delivers smooth, potent rips from your favorite oil concentrates. A rubber texturized button turns the unit on, toggles 3 variable voltages, and heats your oils instantly. Micro-USB charging allows you to power up conveniently. Disguised as a car key fob, the MiniMax PRO allows you to carry it around in plain sight for discreet hits. Get Connected: MiniMax PRO Key Fob Vaporizer Battery 🔋 Compatible with Pre-Filled Cartridges Variable Voltage (3.6v, 3.8v, 4.0v) 0.8 Ohm Loading Resistance Stealthy Key Fob Design Micro-USB Charging Rapid Heating Pocket-Friendly Short Circuit Protection 510-Threaded Vape Battery

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

