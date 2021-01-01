Juicy Jay's 1.25” Flavored Rolling Papers
Don't be fooled by generic brands claiming some type of “triple-infused” flavoring process—only Juicy Jay's Flavored Rolling Papers are produced with a proprietary "triple-dipped" flavoring system, each as deliciously sweet as they sound. Genuine Juicy Jay's Rolling Papers were designed to enhance the natural flavors of your rolled tobacco. Each sheet features detailed artwork that depicts your flavor, the designs made from safe & non-toxic soy ink. The variety of unique flavors are never overbearing on the taste of your materials, making these 1.25” inch papers a great choice to roll up your favorite dry herbs. Juicy Jay Papers themselves are made from an all-natural hemp/rice blend for a smooth and easy burn from start to finish. The secret to the delicious taste lies in the painstakingly slow, triple dipped flavoring system as mentioned above. The process has remained a secret for decades, well-guarded by the factory workers at HBI and their refurbished machines that have been making these papers since the 1960’s. That’s the reason Juicy Jay’s are the strongest and tastiest rolling papers around! Each booklet of Juicy Jay’s 1.25” Rolling Papers are hand packed and contain 32 leaves per pack. Choose from a large variety of mouthwatering flavors and make every roll more pleasurable with these sweet rolling papers from Juicy Jay. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Juicy Jay's 1.25” Flavored Rolling Papers Triple Dipped Flavoring System Smooth & Easy Burn Traditional 1¼ Size Soy Ink Artwork Papers per Pack: 32 Hand Packed Booklets Over 20 Flavors Available Pure Hemp Rolling Papers American Made Flavored Papers
