Juicy Jay’s Jones - Pre-Rolled Cones w. Dank 7 Wooden Tips
by CaliConnected Online Headshop
About this product
A brand new design from the most delicious rolling papers company around, the Juicy Jay Jones Pre-Rolled Cones are a convenient & great-tasting choice to roll up your favorite dry herbs. These pre-rolled cones are made from a hemp/rice blend that creates a smooth and easy burn and use a triple dip flavouring system that are mouthwatering from start to finish. Each pack of Juicy Jay Jones includes a Dank 7 rolling tip that helps with airflow while preventing material from pulling through into your mouth. These wooden tips are reusable and can be used with any brand of pre-rolled cones afterwards! A single pack of Juicy Jay’s Jones includes 2 pre-rolled cones with 1 Dank 7 wooden tip. We also have convenient 6-packs and 12-packs available in your choice of flavors, or give our 12-pack variety a try for a mix of every flavor we carry. Ready to fill & go at a moments notice, the hardest part about the Juicy Jay’s Pre-Rolled Cones is choosing a tasty flavor! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Juicy Jay Jones Pre-Rolled Cones Dank 7 Wooden Filter Mouthpiece Pure Hemp Rolling Papers Triple-Dip Flavor System Soy Ink (Fruit Accents) Smooth & Easy Burn Easy to Use Flavored Cones Cones per Pack: 2 Reusable Wood Tip Tasty Flavored Papers Pre-Rolled Rolling Papers 2x Extra-Lightweight Leaves Save When you Buy More!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
