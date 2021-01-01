KandyPens 24k Limited Edition K-Vape Vaporizer + Accessory Kit
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$119.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The K-Vape, one of the most popular portable herbal vaporizers on the market, is now available in a brand new, ultra-stylish finish. The 24K Limited Edition K-Vape features the same advanced technology and dependability as the original K-Vape, but with eye-catching gold trim available in both white and black. This limited edition vaporizer also comes with a matching KandyPens grinder, as well as a K-Vape tray so you'll have all the tools you'll need to get lifted! Developed by KandyPens, the 24k K-Vape Vaporizer is compatible with dry herbs and features true convection technology. True convection meaning that your herbs never come into direct contact with the heating element. Instead, they are essentially "baked" in the K-Vape's large stainless steel heating chamber, allowing the active ingredients to be released without being combusted. The result is true vaporization with no burning and no smoke, just pure vapor. The K-Vape utilizes 3 different temperature settings (360F, 380F, 420F), which you can set and cycle through with the push of a button. The K-Vape is built to last. Constructed from high quality materials, the K-Vape's durable yet elegant design make it perfect for vaping on-the-go. KandyPens it so confident in the K-Vape's quality and functionality, they've covered it under an unprecedented lifetime warranty! Any issues related to the heating element, battery or electronics are fully covered by the manufacturer warranty, making the K-Vape one of the most trusted portable herbal vaporizers on the market. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 KandyPens Limited Edition 24k K-Vape Vaporizer 24K Limited Edition and Accessory Kit BPA-Free Stainless Steel Chamber True Convection Technology 3 Temperature Settings Zero Combustion Micro USB Charging 3 Minute Auto-Shutoff Single Button Controls Large Heating Chamber Portable & Travel-Friendly Lifetime Warranty on Parts
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.