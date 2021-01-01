KandyPens C-Box Mini Vaporizer Battery
Keep your cartridge use discreet with the KandyPens C-Box Mini Vaporizer Battery. This auto-draw battery doesn’t require any button to operate and delivers consistent vapor on demand. Able to fit 510-thread, 11mm wide cartridges, the C-Box Mini is fantastic for on-the-go vaping. A magnetic connection keeps your cartridge in place inside the battery. To accommodate both half-gram and full-gram cartridges, the C-Box Mini comes with a Short Magnetic Thread Adapter and a Tall Magnetic Adapter. Your cartridge will sit low inside the C-Box Mini working to keep it safe and out of sight. An opening at the top of the battery lets you see your material level. How to Use: Operating the KandyPens C-Box Mini Vaporizer is simple. When your C-Box Mini battery is low on power, the LED light will blink 10 times to remind you to charge it. During charging, the LED will stay lit. When the C-Box Mini is fully charged it will blink 20 times and turn off. It is recommended that only the original charging cable is used when charging this device. To use: 1. Attach whichever magnetic adapter allows you to access the mouthpiece of your cartridge when loaded inside the battery. Half-gram cartridges will need the Tall Magnetic Adapter, while full-gram can operate with both if wanted, however more discretion is achieved with the Short Magnetic Adapter. 2. Insert your cartridge into the C-Box Mini Battery (the magnetic connection should keep it securely in place). An audible “CLICK” will let you know it is inserted correctly. 3. Take a draw and enjoy your vapor. The C-Box Mini automatically produces vapor for 10 seconds before turning off. The LED light will flash two times to let you know you’ve reached the time limit. Get Connected: KandyPens C-Box Mini Vaporizer 🔋 Universal 510-Thread Vape Battery Fits Standard Pre-Filled Cartridges Magnetic Thread Connection Auto-Draw Functionality Concealer Box Design Lithium-Ion Battery Micro-USB Charging 2 x Tank Size Adapters Created & Designed in the USA KandyPens Manufacturer Warranty Box Includes: 1 x KandyPens C-Box Mini battery 1 x Short 510-Thread Magnetic Adapter 1 x Tall 510-Thread Magnetic Adapter 1 x Micro-USB Charging Cable
