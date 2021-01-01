KandyPens Crystal Vaporizer
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$133.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The newest vape to hit the scene from the experts at KandyPens, the 4” inch tall Crystal Vaporizer is compact and ideal for on-the-go vaping of your favorite wax concentrates. The KandyPens Crystal Vape features an innovative pure quartz atomizer that uses a bucket-shaped coil to heat your concentrates from below so your material never actually touches the heating element. Equipped with a high grade borosilicate glass mouthpiece, the Crystal delivers the most pure & flavorful vapor imaginable. The Kandypens Crystal is powered by a 900mAh battery with pass-through technology that enables you to vape while charging. Customize your clouds with four preset variable voltage settings (2.6V, 3.0V, 3.6V, 4.2V), or share the Crystal Vaporizer with a large group by activating Sesh Mode with two quick clicks! With complete control over your wax concentrates flavor & cloud production, a powerful battery with optimized heat settings, an innovative coil design and borosilicate glass mouthpiece, the KandyPens Crystal Vaporizer is primed to deliver you an enhanced and enjoyable vaping experience every use. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 KandyPens Crystal Vaporizer Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece (2) Stainless Steel Construction Bucket-Shaped Coil Quartz Atomizer 4” inches Tall 900mAh Battery 2-Click Sesh Mode 4 Variable Voltages Micro-USB Charger Dabber Tool Included Pass-Through Charging Black Velvet Protective Pouch
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.