KandyPens MINI Wax Vaporizer Pen
by CaliConnected Online Headshop
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Don't let the name fool you, the KandyPens MINI vaporizer is designed to produce large and smooth clouds of vapor. This next generation wax pen is powered by a robust 950 mAh lithium-ion battery with a the coilless ceramic atomizer that can be set to three different temperatures. A state-of-the-art deep dish chamber with an elevated air-flow system safeguards the MINI from leaking thanks to a deep dish ceramic chamber and elevated air-flow system, the wax stays right where you want it... in the atomizer. And the battery comes with a Lifetime Warranty to give you the peace of mind that KandyPens is known to provide. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 KandyPens MINI Vaporizer Pen Variable Temperature Control (350°, 390° and 430°) Coilless Atomizer Leak-Proof 510 Threaded Battery Elevated Air-Flow Design 950 mAh Lithium Ion Battery Pass Through Charging (Mini-USB) Auto Shutoff Safety Feature
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
