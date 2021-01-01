KandyPens Slim 510-thread Oil Vape Pen
$34.95MSRP
About this product
If you're looking for a quick, discreet and affordable way to enjoy your favorite oils (CBD, CO2, etc.), then look no further than the KandyPens Slim. With its easy-fill tank design and button-less operation, the Slim is a simple and effective way to vape on-the-go. The Slim utilizes a universal 510 threaded battery for enhanced compatibility, and also includes an industry leading Lifetime Warranty. KandyPens Slim 510-thread Oil Vaporizer Pen 510-Threaded Vaporizer Battery Compatible with Pre-Filled Cartridges Advanced Tank Technology Sleek & Compact Design Portable & Pocket-Friendly Phone/Tablet Stylus Tip 510 Threaded Vape Pen Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
