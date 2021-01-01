Kannastor 2.2” Jar Body 4-Piece Grinder
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$34.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
There’s nothing worse than opening your grinder in the morning to find nothing but faded memories of the night before. With the Kannastor 2.2” Jar Body Grinder, you’ll always have an eye on your stash thanks to the see-through middle chamber that holds your grinded materials. This 4-piece grinder is the perfect companion for effortlessly grinding, sifting and storing your dry herbs within one sleek device. Featuring a newly engineered drop-through design on the bottom grinder plate that prevents over-shredding, your materials will be grinded to perfection with every twist. The Kannastor 2.2” Jar Body 4-Piece Grinder has an extra deep jar body storage chamber in the middle designed for holding more of your materials than your average size grinder. Each of these chambers come equipped with a proprietary Easy Change Screen at the base, allowing excess pollen/kief from your herbs to pass through the screen and collect within the final compartment. Unlike multi-piece grinders of the past, these innovative mesh screens are replaceable and save you from having to replace your grinder every time one simple component becomes worn down or clogged. The Kannastor 2.2” Clear Body 4-Piece Grinder Jar is finished with an ergonomic grip and extra strong magnets that secure the grinding plates together when on the move. Each kief compartment includes a Kannastor guitar pick scraper tool for easy scooping of your pollen collection when you decide to indulge. Made from durable aluminum metal that was built to last, this Kannastor Grinder is a true investment that will last for years and make every grind an exceptional experience. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Kannastor Jar Body 4-Piece Grinder Durable Aluminum Construction Unique Drop-Through Design Prevents Over Shredding Deep Storage Chamber Easy Change Screen Modular By Design 2.2” inch Diameter Clear Jar Body 4-Part Design Ergonomic Grip Magnetic Top Lid Kief Compartment Kannastor Decal on Top Compact & Travel-Friendly Replaceable Pollen Screen See-Through Middle Chamber Guitar Pick Scraper Tool Included 60 Mesh Stainless Steel Pollen Screen
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.