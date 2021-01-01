King Palm Royal Party Medium Metal Rolling Tray (8" x 10")
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$14.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Pair your favorite brand of all-natural pre-rolled blunts wraps with this delightfully decorated rolling tray from King Palm. The Royal Party Rolling Tray measures 8” by 10” inches, a happy balance between sizable rolling space and portability when on the move. Easily roll from the comfort of your lap or use this tray for keeping your table clean & organized. The smooth coat finish on the top makes the King Palm Rolling Tray easy to wipe down while rounded edges ensure no materials get left behind. A King Palm gold crown logo is proudly adorned across the center with an assortment of King Palm Leaf Wraps in the background. Grab your favorite blunt wraps, grind up your materials, and enjoy a flat rolling surface anytime needed with the King Palm Royal Party Rolling Tray. Get Connected: King Palm Royal Party Rolling Tray 💨 High Quality Aluminum Smooth Top Coating Flat Rolling Surface 10” inches Long 8” inches Wide Rounded Edges Medium Metal Tray Great Gift for Stoners Portable & Travel-Friendly Gold King Palm Crown Logo
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.