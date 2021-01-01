Marley Natural Walnut Bubbler Pipe
About this product
Liven up your smoke sessions with the Marley Natural Bubbler, inspired by none other than the king of reggae himself, Bob Marley. This gorgeous bubbler works as both a water pipe and dry pipe for different experiences in one classy piece. Enjoy robust smoke on the move without the need to fill with water or add some water to the pipe once your home for smoother, moisture-conditioned rips. The Marley Natural Bubbler is equipped with a large water chamber that ensures thorough water filtration, while the globe-shaped percolator offers maximum purification. The Marley Natural Walnut Bubbler features a unique design with removable parts that are super easy to disassemble and keep clean. Accented with beautiful black walnut grips, the Marley Natural Bubbler is a comfortable, ergonomic, and display-worthy piece worth adding to your glass collection. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Marley Natural Walnut Wood Bubbler Built-in Flower Bowl & Ashcatcher 100% Borosilicate Glass Large Water Chamber Black Walnut Grips Globe Percolator 6” inches Tall Easy to Clean Removable Parts Self Standing Design Left Side Air Carb Hole Portable & Travel-Friendly Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler Measures 5.75" H x 5.75" L x 1.75" W
About this brand
