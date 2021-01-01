NoGoo Non-Stick Wax Storage Containers (5-Pack)
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$9.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Take the icky out of sticky with this 5-pack of NoGoo Non-Stick Wax Storage Containers. NoGoo Silicone Containers are hands down the best non-stick solution available for storing your sticky wax concentrates and extracts. Using glass or plastic containers can be costly and will oftentimes leave you scraping around every nook & cranny to dab every bit of your extracts. Each NoGoo Non-Stick Container is made from platinum-cured food-grade silicone, allowing you to retrieve 100% of any sticky substance without leaving any precious materials behind. Not only are NoGoo's silicone containers entirely non-stick, they are also shatter resistant for accidental falls and heat resistant up to 450°F. Still not sold? These NoGoo Silicone Containers are infinitely reusable and completely freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe! Each pack contains 5 silicone containers in blue, green, orange, red, and yellow colors. Choose NoGoo and rest easy knowing you have the best non-stick wax storage containers in the game. Get Connected: Made for Sticky Wax Concentrates 🍯 NoGoo Non-Stick Storage Containers Platinum Cured Food-Grade Silicone The Best Non-Stick Containers Heat Resistant up to 450°F 5 Containers per Pack Shatter Resistant Zero Waste Reusable Compact Design Assortment of Colors Portable & Pocket-Friendly Non-Stick Oil and Wax Storage Freezer, Microwave, Dishwasher Safe Single Container Measures .75” x 1.5”
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.