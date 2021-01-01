Pulsar RöK E-Rig - Neptune Edition
Go deep with this limited edition release of Pulsar's best-selling electric dab rig! The Pulsar Rok Neptune Edition promises rolling waves of flavor with a mesmerizing aquatic blue theme. Just like the original, this portable e-rig measures a compact 6.75” inches tall and features a glass beaker base with a glass showerhead percolator housed within the center for super-smooth dabs. However, the Pulsar Rok Neptune Edition is paired with deep-blue, cerulean colored borosilicate glass accessories including the base, downstem, and showerhead percolator. Matching blue accessories complete this all-in-one kit designed for both flower and concentrates including two silicone collars, both carb caps, the carb cap tether, and even the USB charging cable too! The Pulsar Rok Neptune Edition E-Rig features dual compatibility to effectively handle vaporizing both wax concentrates and dry herbs. Simply swap out the included atomizer cup based on your material and your good to go! The ergonomic shape of the Neptune Edition Rok E-Rig was designed to fit comfortably in one hand so you can maneuver your materials and included carb caps with your other hand. The RoK Vaporizer is equipped with 3 temperature settings and a 30-second "RöK Mode" that provides continuous hits for group sessions. Experience true innovation that provides full flavor profiles from all of your materials, paired with an unrivaled stylish aesthetic, with the Pulsar Rok Neptune Edition Electric Dab Rig today! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🍯🌿 Pulsar RöK Neptune Edition E-Rig Borosilicate Glass Beaker Base Limited Edition Blue Design Showerhead Disc Perc Customizable Parts Isolated Air Paths All-Metal Body Simple to Use 6.75” inches Tall 3 Voltage Settings Carb Caps Included 30 Second “RöK Mode” Compact & Portable Design Quartz & Ceramic Atomizer Cups 1 Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty Box Includes: 1 x Neptune Edition RoK E-Rig Vaporizer 4 x Crud Bud Alcohol Filled Cotton Buds 1 x Coilless Ceramic Atomizer Cup 1 x Coilless Quartz Atomizer Cup 2 x Silicone Atomizer Collars 1 x USB Charging Cable 1 x Dry Herb Carb Cap 1 x Wax Carb Cap 2 x Wire Brushes 1 x Dabber Tool
