Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller
CaliConnected Online Headshop
About this product
Another innovative pipe from the unrivaled Pyptek family, the Dreamroller Hand Pipe was engineered to deliver huge rips from a travel-friendly steamroller design. Just like its predecessors, the Dreamroller Steamroller comes fully protected by Pyptek’s unprecedented metal exoskeleton made from anodized 6061 T-6 aircraft-grade aluminum. This indestructible exterior protects the high quality borosilicate glass pipe within so that it can always provide clean, tasty rips on the move. A modern twist on the classic steamroller, the 5.5” inch Pyptek Dreamroller includes an “instant clear” feature that allows you to clear the chamber with the simple push of a button. This type of indestructible one-handed steamrollin’ action is perfect for hikers, urban explorers, and festival goers alike! The Dreamroller includes an ember-blocking filter screen for your smoke, a wide mouthpiece for huge rips, and fully disassembles for super easy cleaning. Snag the Pyptek Dreamroller Hand Pipe today and enjoy all the benefits of a premium glass steamroller with the ease of one-handed operation and reliable strength of aircraft-grade aluminum. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller Pipe Anodized Aluminum Exoskeleton High Quality Borosilicate Glass Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Shock-Absorbing Gaskets Unique Push Button Carb Ember-Blocking Screen Indestructible Design Replaceable Parts 5.5” inch Length Easy to Clean Choice of Colors Extremely Durable Extra Wide Mouthpiece “Instant Clear” Carburetor Portable & Travel-Friendly Easy One-Handed Operation Pyptek Rubber O-Ring Kit (4) Scientific Glass Steamroller Pipe Proudly Made in the USA [Denver, CO]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
