 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller

Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller

$99.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Another innovative pipe from the unrivaled Pyptek family, the Dreamroller Hand Pipe was engineered to deliver huge rips from a travel-friendly steamroller design. Just like its predecessors, the Dreamroller Steamroller comes fully protected by Pyptek’s unprecedented metal exoskeleton made from anodized 6061 T-6 aircraft-grade aluminum. This indestructible exterior protects the high quality borosilicate glass pipe within so that it can always provide clean, tasty rips on the move. A modern twist on the classic steamroller, the 5.5” inch Pyptek Dreamroller includes an “instant clear” feature that allows you to clear the chamber with the simple push of a button. This type of indestructible one-handed steamrollin’ action is perfect for hikers, urban explorers, and festival goers alike! The Dreamroller includes an ember-blocking filter screen for your smoke, a wide mouthpiece for huge rips, and fully disassembles for super easy cleaning. Snag the Pyptek Dreamroller Hand Pipe today and enjoy all the benefits of a premium glass steamroller with the ease of one-handed operation and reliable strength of aircraft-grade aluminum. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller Pipe Anodized Aluminum Exoskeleton High Quality Borosilicate Glass Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Shock-Absorbing Gaskets Unique Push Button Carb Ember-Blocking Screen Indestructible Design Replaceable Parts 5.5” inch Length Easy to Clean Choice of Colors Extremely Durable Extra Wide Mouthpiece “Instant Clear” Carburetor Portable & Travel-Friendly Easy One-Handed Operation Pyptek Rubber O-Ring Kit (4) Scientific Glass Steamroller Pipe Proudly Made in the USA [Denver, CO]

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review