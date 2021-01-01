 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe

Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe

$17.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

If you find yourself skipping rocks across water when life gets you down, then this is the hand pipe for you. The Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe finds beauty in simplicity, fashioned with a unique design closely resembling a polished river stone. This piece fits perfectly in the palm of your hand while remaining cornerless & smooth on all edges. The Grav Pebble Spoon comes fully equipped with a built-in carb situated on the left side and functions just like any other hand pipe despite its irregular shape. The low profile bowl and mouthpiece make hitting this glass pipe uber discreet and the design easily slips into your pockets when your on the move. Nature enthusiast or not, you're gonna love the Grav Pebble Spoon. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe High Quality Borosilicate Glass Made on 44mm Solid Tubing Flat Cornerless Design 2” inch Diameter 3” inch Length 1” inch Tall Grav Decal Unique Shape Low Profile Bowl Left Side Air Carb Variety of Color Choices Portable & Pocket-Friendly Thick Scientific Glass Spoon Pipe American Made Glass [Austin, TX]

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review