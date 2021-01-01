Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe
If you find yourself skipping rocks across water when life gets you down, then this is the hand pipe for you. The Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe finds beauty in simplicity, fashioned with a unique design closely resembling a polished river stone. This piece fits perfectly in the palm of your hand while remaining cornerless & smooth on all edges. The Grav Pebble Spoon comes fully equipped with a built-in carb situated on the left side and functions just like any other hand pipe despite its irregular shape. The low profile bowl and mouthpiece make hitting this glass pipe uber discreet and the design easily slips into your pockets when your on the move. Nature enthusiast or not, you're gonna love the Grav Pebble Spoon. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe High Quality Borosilicate Glass Made on 44mm Solid Tubing Flat Cornerless Design 2” inch Diameter 3” inch Length 1” inch Tall Grav Decal Unique Shape Low Profile Bowl Left Side Air Carb Variety of Color Choices Portable & Pocket-Friendly Thick Scientific Glass Spoon Pipe American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
