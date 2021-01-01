Raw Mixed Rolling Papers Large Metal Rolling Tray (14" x 11")
About this product
Designed for the true Raw fanatic, the Mixed Rolling Papers Tray is the perfect accessory to compliment your rolling station. This large metal rolling tray features mesmerizing artwork of assorted Raw rolling papers & smoking accessories from top to bottom. The tray itself is made from solid metal construction with curved edges that prevent spillage and a smooth top coating that make its easy to wipe clean. The Raw Mixed Rolling Papers Tray measures 14” long by 11” inches wide, giving you ample space to fit all your rolling accessories and keep your workspace clean & organized. Get Connected: Raw Mixed Rolling Papers Rolling Tray 💨 Made from High Quality Aluminum Curved Edges Prevent Spillage Large Flat Rolling Surface Smooth Top Coating Rounded Corners 14” inches Long 11” inches Wide 1.25” inches Tall Novelty Rolling Tray Mixed Papers Artwork Raw Collector's Series Tray Authentic Raw® Brand Product
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
