Raw Pre-Rolled Rolling Paper Tips (21 Pack)

These Raw Pre-rolled Tips are made from the purest chlorine free and vegan-friendly natural fibers. Each filter tip provides your hand rolled products with a mouthpiece that works to prevent materials from pulling through to the inside of your mouth as you inhale. They also make your joints way easier to pass around when sharing, and keep your fingers clean when smoking down to the very end of your papers. These Raw Pre-Rolled Rolling Paper Tips come in a handy matchbox-style box for easy access and convenient storage between rolls. Each tip is carefully cut & rolled following the natural grain to guarantee a perfectly round tip while the matchbox packaging ensure your tips will never get crushed. Get Connected: Compatible with Joints & Blunts 🌿 Raw® Pre-Rolled Rolling Paper Tips Prevents Material from Pulling Through Made from Purest Natural Fibres Perfectly Round Tips Vegan-Friendly Chlorine Free Rolling Accessory Filter Tips per Pack: 21 Reusable Matchbox Style Box Authentic Raw® Brand Product Great Addition to Raw Rolling Papers

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

