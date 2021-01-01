Raw XXL Metal Dinner/Rolling Tray w. Foldable Legs (20” x 15”)
There's a good chance you already eat and roll at the same station, so why not snag a rolling tray better suited for both! Designed after a retro TV Dinner Tray, the Raw XXL Rolling Tray is perfectly suited for rolling from the floor, couch, bed, at home or on-the-go! This unique rolling tray features built-in foldable legs for easy portability and storage. The angled sides, curved edges, and smooth top coating ensure that none of your materials get left behind while allowing for easy & hassle-free cleaning. The Raw XXL Rolling Tray is made from high-quality aluminum to provide you with a hard & flat surface whenever and wherever needed. Measuring a sizeable 20” inches across and 15” inches wide, this metal tray can easily fit all of your rolling accessories while still providing space to work your magic. Bring it back to the good old days of TV Dinners and Saturday morning cartoons in front of the big screen with the Raw XXL Rolling Tray with Foldable Legs! Get Connected: Raw® XXL Metal Dinner/Rolling Tray 💨 Fits All of Your Rolling Accessories Made from High Quality Aluminum Curved Edges Prevent Spillage Large Flat Rolling Surface Built-In Foldable Legs Smooth Top Coating Rounded Corners 20” inch Length 15” inches Wide Novelty Rolling Tray Solid Metal Construction Portable & Travel-Friendly Authentic Raw® Brand Product Proudly Designed & Made in the USA
