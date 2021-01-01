 Loading…

Cheech & Chong's "The Tied Stick" Dab Rig

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Continuing on the success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has teamed up with Cheech & Chong to bring you even more exceptional glassware as part of the brand new ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th anniversary collection. The Tied Stick Water Pipe is an elegant glass oil rig designed to offer you epic filtration & unheard of styling. This unique dab rig features a color-accented showerhead percolator at the base of the removable downstem. Equipped with a super long bent neck mouthpiece measuring 10” inches tall, this bubbler rig is dressed to impress at your next dab session. Combining functionality with fashion, The Tied Stick is topped off with your choice of brightly colored accents and an officially licensed Cheech & Chong Movie Decal. Like the other water pipes in the ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th Anniversary Collection, this Famous Brandz bubbler rig is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass. The Tied Stick Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes an 18mm male quartz banger for tasty low-temp dabs. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Cheech & Chong's The Tied Stick Dab Rig Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab High Quality Borosilicate Glass Showerhead Percolator Bent Neck Mouthpiece Removable Downstem 10” inches Tall 90° Joint Thick Glass 3” inch Wide Base 18mm Female Joint 18mm Male Quartz Banger Choice of Colored Glass Accents Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

