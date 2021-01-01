Cheech & Chong's "The Tied Stick" Dab Rig
Continuing on the success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has teamed up with Cheech & Chong to bring you even more exceptional glassware as part of the brand new ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th anniversary collection. The Tied Stick Water Pipe is an elegant glass oil rig designed to offer you epic filtration & unheard of styling. This unique dab rig features a color-accented showerhead percolator at the base of the removable downstem. Equipped with a super long bent neck mouthpiece measuring 10” inches tall, this bubbler rig is dressed to impress at your next dab session. Combining functionality with fashion, The Tied Stick is topped off with your choice of brightly colored accents and an officially licensed Cheech & Chong Movie Decal. Like the other water pipes in the ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th Anniversary Collection, this Famous Brandz bubbler rig is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass. The Tied Stick Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes an 18mm male quartz banger for tasty low-temp dabs. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Cheech & Chong's The Tied Stick Dab Rig Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab High Quality Borosilicate Glass Showerhead Percolator Bent Neck Mouthpiece Removable Downstem 10” inches Tall 90° Joint Thick Glass 3” inch Wide Base 18mm Female Joint 18mm Male Quartz Banger Choice of Colored Glass Accents Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal
