Cheech & Chong’s “Big Green Van” Dab Rig

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Cheech & Chong's "Big Green Van" Dab Rig
About this product

Designed with the help of Famous Brandz, Cheech & Chong is back with brand new glass designs to join the ‘Up in Smoke’ 40th Anniversary Collection. Among these limited-edition water pipes is the Big Green Van Dab Rig, a distinguished glass rig with powerful filtration & unmatched styling. This oil rig features a stemless design with a large chandelier percolator in the center that cools your smoke to perfection before reaching the classy bent neck mouthpiece. The Big Green Van Dab Rig is topped off in your choice of brightly colored glass accents with an authentic Cheech & Chong movie decal. Each glass pipe from the Famous Brandz ‘Up in Smoke’ collection is handmade using premium borosilicate glass and named after a classic moment in the iconic stoner film. The Big Green Van Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes a 14mm quartz banger for tasty, low-temp dabs of your favorite wax concentrates. Enjoy deliciously smooth dabs from an all-around superior rig with Cheech & Chong’s Big Green Van from Famous Brandz! Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Cheech & Chong's Big Green Van Dab Rig Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab High Quality Borosilicate Glass Fixed Reinforced Downstem Chandelier Percolator Flared Mouthpiece 10” inches Tall 90° Joint Bent Neck 14mm Male Joint 4.5” inch Flared Base 14mm Female Quartz Banger Choice of Colored Glass Accents Officially Licensed Limited Edition Rig Cheech & Chong's ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Decal

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

