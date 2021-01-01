 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe

Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe

$139.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Welcome to Miami. Expanding on the success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz and rapper Snoop Dogg have teamed up once again to bring you the 2nd generation of high performance Smoking Pounds Water Pipes. Similar to the first line of Snoop Dogg Pounds glassware that focused on intergalactic journey, these unrivaled designs were each named after iconic airports around the states. Dive right into the cultural epicenter of south Florida with the Smoking Pounds MIA Bong, named after the Miami International Airport. Whether your smoking at home or on the white sandy beaches of MIA, this compact & travel-friendly glass rig will have you covered. This sleek design stands 7” inches tall and features a spherical bubble chamber that sits perched atop a color-accented flared base. The bubble chamber houses a fixed downstem with a highly effective showerhead percolator at the base, perfect for building big clouds with a window seat to all the action. The Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water pipe is made from thick, hand-blown borosilicate glass with your choice of bold color accents throughout. Famous Brandz has bundled the MIA with everything you need for use with your favorite dry herbs or waxy concentrates inside a fashionable collector’s box. This includes a 14mm male glass bowl piece, an extra thick quartz banger, a glass dabber tool, and a matching carb cap. Just like its namesake, the MIA Bong is always ready to party. Medicate, elevate, and put it in the air with the brand new Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯 Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe Smoking Pounds by Famous Brandz Premium Borosilicate Glass Extra Thick 4mm Quartz Showerhead Percolator Angled Straight Neck Flared Mouthpiece Bubble Chamber 4.5” inches Wide 7” inches Tall 45° Joint Flared Base Modern Design Fixed Downstem 14mm Female Joint 14mm Glass Bowl Piece 14mm Quartz Banger Nail Smoking Pounds Fist Logo Snoop Dogg Signature Decal Glass Dabber Tool & Carb Cap Choice of Colored Glass Accents Thick Scientific Glass Beaker Bong Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review