Snoop Dogg Pounds Lightship Bubbler
About this product
Conceived in outer space and designed in California, the Lightship Bubbler has an eccentric look backed by superb functionality. Brand new to Snoop Dogg’s lineup of Smoking Pounds glassware, the Lightship is a sleek & modern bubbler pipe crafted from high quality borosilicate glass. The diffuser downstem cools your smoke down by filtering each rip through water for unbelievably smooth inhales. The bowl features a built in honeycomb screen and protects you from unwanted materials and ash pulling through while smoking. The Lightship Hammer Bubbler is equipped with a flat tipped mouthpiece for a more comfortable draw and available in several bold colors to match any vibe. Each Lightship Bubbler has Snoop's signature inscribed on the neck and a Smoking Pounds fist decal on the front of the glass. Look up to the stars and take a cosmic journey with the Lightship Hand Pipe from Famous Brandz! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Smoking Pounds Lightship Bubbler Premium Borosilicate Glass Sleek, Modern Design Flat Tip Mouthpiece Diffuser Downstem Built-In Screen 7” inch Length Left Side Air Carb Bright Accent Colors Custom Collector's Box Portable & Travel-Friendly Smoking Pounds Fist Decal Snoop Dogg's Signature Decal Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
