Tasty Hemp Oil Softgels (15mg CBD each)
About this product
Rather just swallow your daily dose of CBD oil and get on with your day? Then Tasty Hemp Oil CBD Softgels are the product for you. Enjoy premium quality, full-spectrum hemp oil in an easy-to-swallow soft gel form with a guaranteed serving of 15mg CBD per capsule. That 15mg consists of a proprietary blend of phytocannabinoids naturally produced from industrially grown hemp. Each bottle of Tasty Hemp Softgels contains 30 doses (450mg CBD total), made from the high-grade hemp extract with oil properly sourced and imported from Europe. Quick, easy, and painless, Tasty Hemp Oil Softgels are the best way to make hemp oil a part of your daily routine.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
