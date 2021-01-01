 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong

Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong

$229.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Me love cookies...and water pipes! The Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong from Empire Glassworks was designed to give you the munchies before you even use it! This ice cream sundae themed water pipe features deliciously handcrafted details including dripping cookie dough ice cream infused with hot fudge and a half-eaten chocolate chip cookie on the very top. The main chamber is decorated with Cookie Monster blue ice cream that matches the glass of the reinforced downstem. This clear glass chamber is equipped with a fixed diffuser downstem that filters your smoke through water to provide hits as cool as this bong looks. The Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong measures a short & sweet 7” inches tall, fit with a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm male bowl piece. The bowl piece features a clear glass opal for optimal grip, accented with an Empire Glassworks logo on the inside for a subtle touch of elegance. A very fitting waffle cone/cookie straw mouthpiece protrudes from ice cream sundae at a 45° angle, working to keep your face away from the bowl as you light your dry herbs. Snag the Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong from Empire Glassworks today and enjoy the best combination of flavorful functionality and intricate glass artwork you can find. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae Premium Borosilicate Glass Mini Bong Handmade Chocolate Chip Cookie Dripping Blue & White Ice Cream Fudge & Cookie Dough Accents Waffle Cone Straw Mouthpiece Fixed Diffuser Downstem Banger Hanger Design Custom Mixed Colors Highly Detailed 7” inches Tall Deep Bowl Thick Glass 90° Joint Angle 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Opal Bowl Reinforced Ground Joint Ice Cream Sundae Themed Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review