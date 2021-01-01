The Kind Pen Storm E-Nail Bubbler
The Storm Vaporizer by The Kind Pen is the next evolution in portable e-nail systems for vaporizing wax concentrates and extracts without the use of a torch or power cable. The Storm features a removable long-lasting 2500mAh rechargeable Li-Ion battery and uses your choice of a Quartz or Ceramic Nail as it’s coil. The Kind Pen Storm E-Nail Bubbler arrives with both nails, a magnetic carp cap & dabber tool, and everything else you need within a hard travel case that makes taking this portable vaporizer with you on the go even easier. This is the future of wax vaporizers and concentrates! Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 The Kind Pen Storm E-Nail Bubbler Glass Water Filtration Mouthpiece Powerful 2500mAh Battery Quartz & Ceramic Nails 9.5” inches Tall USB Charging Variety of Colors Electronic Dab Nail Magnetic Stand/Base Hard Carrying Case Included Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty Magnetic Carb Cap & Dabber Tool
