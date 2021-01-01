The Original Smoke Buddy Sploof Air Filter
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$21.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Looking for a way to hide that smell? Meet the Smoke Buddy! By utilizing an advanced air filter, this portable device is perfecting for eliminating any type of unwanted smell or odor related to your extracurricular activities. The Smoke Buddy is an environmentally friendly product that keeps second hand smoke away from friends, family and neighbors. It's compact and lightweight design makes it small enough to fit inside your pocket and it's perfect for travel or storing discreetly. Get Connected: The Original Smoke Buddy Sploof 💨 Keeps Second Hand Smoke Away Environmentally Friendly Product Controls Second-Hand Smoke Estimated at 600+ Uses Compact & Travel-Friendly Magically Removes Smoke & Odor Travel Caps Included for Discreet Storage
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.