The Volcano Classic Desktop Vaporizer
CaliConnected Online Headshop
About this product
The Volcano Classic from German manufacturer Storz & Bickel has been the most popular forced-air desktop vaporizer on the market since its release over a decade ago. Easily the most recognizable vaporizer in its class, the Volcano Classic features an iconic volcano-shaped design and an advanced convection heating system. This desktop unit produces pure, potent, and clean-tasting draws that are free of the harmful irritants found in smoke. Vapor from the Volcano Classic is made up of 95% of the active ingredients found in herb while smoke consists of 88% non-cannabinoids. An easy-to-use rotary dial lets you toggle the temperature range from 1 to 9, allowing you to customize each vaping session to your liking. The Volcano Classic temperature range spans from 266F to 446F, providing a variety of vapor profiles. With the Easy Valve balloon-bag system, the Storz & Bickel Volcano lets you attach a balloon bag to the vaporizer, fill it up with vapor, and detach with ease. A mouthpiece on the vapor bag makes for easy consumption. Users walk around with the bag completely untethered from the Volcano Classic. Balloons store vapor for up to 8 hours. With long-lasting quality, excellent vapor production, and an easy-to-use design, the Volcano Classic has remained one of the most popular vaporizers for decades. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🍯🌿 The Storz & Bickel Volcano Classic Dual Compatible Desktop Vaporizer Includes Easy Valve Starter Set 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty Quality German Engineering Vapor Bag Delivery System Classic Dial Temp Control Advanced Diaphragm Pump Trusted Name & Proven Design High Performance Heating Element High Grade Aluminum Heating Block Precise Analog Dial Temp Control (266° - 446°F)
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
