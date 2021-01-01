Trailer Park Boys Large Kitty Bubbles Rolling Tray (14” x 11”)
If you're looking for a handy rolling tray that is a bit out of the ordinary, then this Trailer Park Boys accessory will be a perfect fit. Compact, durable and funky, this Famous Brandz rolling tray features a sleek black background with an image of Bubbles holding two kittens and “Trailer Park Boys” in bold red lettering. Every Famous Brandz rolling tray is made from durable high grade aluminum with a smooth top coating. The non-stick surface paired with rounded edges prevent your materials from getting stuck on the corners and make wiping down this tray between uses a breeze. Whether you are a die hard fan of the iconic tv show, or just looking for an awesome tray to hold all of your rolling accessories (and more), this large aluminum rolling tray by the slightly crazy Trailer Park Boys will do the trick. Get Connected: Trailer Park Boys Large Metal Rolling Tray 💨 Durable Aluminum Construction Bubbles Hand Kitten Design Smooth Non-Stick Surface Large Rolling Area Rounded Edges Easy to Clean Collectors Item Officially Licensed Trailer Park Boys Decal Durable & Compact Build Image of Bubbles & Two Kittens Authentic Trailer Park Boys Product Tray Measures 14” x 11” x 1.25” inches
