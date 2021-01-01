Higher Standards Limited Edition Etched Dab Rig
About this product
The Higher Standards Limited Edition Etched Rig delivers an unrivalled concentrate experience, with a limited-edition design. With only 50 units available, each rig has been precision-etched with the iconic Higher Standards triangle branding. This durable, medical-grade borosilicate glass rig has been handcrafted for powerful, reliable performance, and features a quartz banger for optimal flavor transfer. With slits on its diffused stem that create fine bubbles for a smooth draw, this rig boasts superior airflow and an airtight seal. The Higher Standards Limited Edition Etched Rig is sold in a reusable and reversible collector’s case for safe storage and transport, and includes a neon red concentrate container, a 14mm quartz banger, a small dab tool, and a large tool. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Higher Standards Etched Dab Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Limited Edition Design Triangle Print Etching Extra Thick Design 100% Quartz Nail 7” inches Tall Airtight Seal 90° Joint Angle 14mm Female Joint 14mm Quartz Banger Scientific Glass Oil Rig Ergonomic Mouthpiece Reversible Collector's Case 2 x Heavy Duty Titanium Tools Limited-Edition Neon Red Container Proudly Designed & Made in the USA Box Includes: 1 x Higher Standards Etched Rig 1 x Silicone Storage Container 1 x Premium Quartz Banger 1 x Titanium Concentrate Tool 1 x Titanium Mini Concentrate Tool
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
