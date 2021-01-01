 Loading…

Higher Standards Limited Edition Etched Dab Rig

$299.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Higher Standards Limited Edition Etched Rig delivers an unrivalled concentrate experience, with a limited-edition design. With only 50 units available, each rig has been precision-etched with the iconic Higher Standards triangle branding. This durable, medical-grade borosilicate glass rig has been handcrafted for powerful, reliable performance, and features a quartz banger for optimal flavor transfer. With slits on its diffused stem that create fine bubbles for a smooth draw, this rig boasts superior airflow and an airtight seal. The Higher Standards Limited Edition Etched Rig is sold in a reusable and reversible collector’s case for safe storage and transport, and includes a neon red concentrate container, a 14mm quartz banger, a small dab tool, and a large tool. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Higher Standards Etched Dab Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Limited Edition Design Triangle Print Etching Extra Thick Design 100% Quartz Nail 7” inches Tall Airtight Seal 90° Joint Angle 14mm Female Joint 14mm Quartz Banger Scientific Glass Oil Rig Ergonomic Mouthpiece Reversible Collector's Case 2 x Heavy Duty Titanium Tools Limited-Edition Neon Red Container Proudly Designed & Made in the USA Box Includes: 1 x Higher Standards Etched Rig 1 x Silicone Storage Container 1 x Premium Quartz Banger 1 x Titanium Concentrate Tool 1 x Titanium Mini Concentrate Tool

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

