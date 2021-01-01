 Loading…

Yocan Evolve Plus XL Wax Vaporizer

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

$59.99

About this product

The Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer is an upgrade of the original Evolve Plus vape with a stronger battery, adjustable airflow, and an optional hanging ring for easy carrying. The extra powerful quad coil quartz atomizer provides four times the surface area of the average wax pen, delivering huge, dab-like clouds while still maintaining a compact and portable experience. A detachable, built-in dual compartment silicone jar enables you to discreetly carry different waxy oils separately as you travel. Pocket-friendly and stealthy, the Yocan Plus XL vape puts the power of a dab-rig in the palm of your hand. Most vape pens feature two heating rods--at the most. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL breaks the mold with a super powerful quad quartz coil atomizer wrapped in titanium. The 100% medical-grade quartz heats waxes without rubbing off on their essential flavors and aromas and the extra surface area of the quadruple coils produces surprisingly large clouds. A chamber lid keeps wax from leaking from the atomizer, a common issue among other vape pens, while a magnetic connection between the atomizer tube and base makes loading, cleaning and replacing the atomizer easy. The best part, the Yocan Evolve Plus XL comes with two of these bad boy quad coil quartz atomizers. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Pen Built-In Dual Compartment Wax Jar 2 Quad Coil Quartz Atomizers 100% Medical-Grade Quartz Pocket-Friendly & Stealthy Adjustable Airflow 1400mAh Battery USB Charging Coil Cap

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

