Yocan Hive 2.0 Box Mod Vaporizer
by CaliConnected Online Headshop
About this product
The Yocan Hive 2.0 is an all-in-one portable vaporizer with a powerful box mod battery, magnetic connections and premium atomizers. Now equipped with variable voltage and dual compatibility for both wax concentrates & eliquid, the latest version of Yocan Hive places excellent vapor production in the palm of your hand. Simply swap out the included 510-threaded magnets onto your favorite pre-filled cartridges for an even easier way to enjoy the Yocan Hive 2.0 on the move. Get Connected: Yocan Hive 2.0 Wax & Oil Vaporizer 🍯💧 510-Threaded Vaporizer Battery 🔋 Works with Standard Pre-Filled Cartridges Quartz Rod Wax Atomizer E-Liquid Atomizer 650mAh Battery Variable Voltage 4” inches Tall LED Light Indicator Micro-USB Charging Compact Discreet Design Portable & Pocket-Friendly Window for Checking Oil Levels 2 x 510-Threaded Magnetic Connectors
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
