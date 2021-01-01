Yocan (R)Evolve Wax Vape Pen
The Yocan (R)Evolve Wax Vaporizer Pen is an upgraded version of the original Evolve, now featuring a unique low-temperature heating system that delivers silky smooth and flavor-rich vapor. Featuring 10-second continuous heating, (R)Evolve will heat at 4.2V for the initial 4 seconds before dropping 10 degrees for the remaining 6 seconds. Optimized for maximum flavor release, this innovative heating style extracts sharp flavor-notes with zero combustion. Boasting a double quartz rod chamber, the Yocan (R)Evolve generates extremely flavorful vapor in seconds. Wrapped in high-grade titanium, these 100% pure quartz crystal rods heat concentrates "slow and low," extracting essential compounds. The quartz is highly thermal resistant, maintaining the low temperatures needed for true vaporization. Yocan (R)Evolve comes with two dual quartz rod atomizers with universal 510-threading. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Dual Quartz Coil 650mAh Lithium Ion Battery Rapid Heating 10 Seconds of Continuous Heating USB Charging Great Flavor Pocket-Friendly
