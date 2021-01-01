Zig Zag Orange 1.25” Rolling Papers
By far the most popular and well-known rolling papers around, Zig Zag has been in business for over 130 years and perfected the art of making easy to roll, slow-burning papers. Zig Zag Orange 1¼ inch papers are the most popular style, a true classic that provides an easy rolling, no need to gum, slow & even burning experience. Zig Zag Rolling Papers are made in France using all-natural flax plant fibers that provide a durable, reliable strength with every roll. Each booklet of Zig Zag Orange 1.25” Rolling Papers contains 32 leaves, or papers, per pack. Give the Zig Zag Orange Rolling Papers a try today and experience for yourself a true legend in the rolling game. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Zig Zag Orange 1.25” Rolling Papers Made from Natural Flax Plant Fibers 100% Natural Arabic Gum 32 Papers per Pack Slow Burning Easy to Roll 78mm x 44mm 1.25” inch Length Our Most Popular Paper!
