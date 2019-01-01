 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Alien Dawg Pre-Rolls

Alien Dawg Pre-Rolls

by Canaca

Write a review
Canaca Cannabis Pre-rolls Alien Dawg Pre-Rolls
Canaca Cannabis Pre-rolls Alien Dawg Pre-Rolls

Learn More

About this product

Marrying strains from California and Afghanistan, Canaca Alien Dawg is a potent Ontario-grown indica that appeals to the canna-passionate. With sparkling trichomes and auburn pistils, its bright and dense buds crumble easily, producing a woody soil-rich aroma reminiscent of Canada’s sprawling forests. Prominent terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene and humulene add to its light but tart flavour, evoking citrus and herbs. High in THC and headier than most indicas, Alien Dawg is still nighttime bud at heart.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alien Dawg

Alien Dawg

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

About this brand

Canaca Logo
Canaca was created as a tribute to our forward-thinking country and its remarkable people. We believe legal, responsible cannabis makes Canada a better place, and celebrate the many Canadians whose lives are enhanced by it. We exist to create safe, high-quality, mainstream cannabis products for all Canadians. We practice responsible marketing practices, are transparent about our products and operations, and always strive to exceed our customer’s expectations. We’re growing and learning fast and if we make mistakes along the way we’ll be open and honest about it, and will work to make it right while always striving to be better. At the end of the day it’s about being passionate about what we do and the people we serve. Why do we do what we do? For the love of the leaf.