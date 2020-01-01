 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze

by Canaca

Write a review
Canaca Cannabis Flower Ghost Train Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Canaca Logo
Canaca was created as a tribute to our forward-thinking country and its remarkable people. We believe legal, responsible cannabis makes Canada a better place, and celebrate the many Canadians whose lives are enhanced by it. We exist to create safe, high-quality, mainstream cannabis products for all Canadians. We practice responsible marketing practices, are transparent about our products and operations, and always strive to exceed our customer’s expectations. We’re growing and learning fast and if we make mistakes along the way we’ll be open and honest about it, and will work to make it right while always striving to be better. At the end of the day it’s about being passionate about what we do and the people we serve. Why do we do what we do? For the love of the leaf.