Indica 24 Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by Canaca

Canaca Cannabis Pre-rolls Indica 24 Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

About this product

Canaca's Indica 24 pre-rolls are carefully crafted from a highly aromatic blend of trichome-dense, hand-harvested Alien Dawg and Mango whole flower to yield a delightful combination of fruity, herbal and earthy flavours. This convenient three-pack of 0.5g pre-rolls provides a potent THC experience with a good burn.

About this brand

Canaca Logo
Canaca was created as a tribute to our forward-thinking country and its remarkable people. We believe legal, responsible cannabis makes Canada a better place, and celebrate the many Canadians whose lives are enhanced by it. We exist to create safe, high-quality, mainstream cannabis products for all Canadians. We practice responsible marketing practices, are transparent about our products and operations, and always strive to exceed our customer’s expectations. We’re growing and learning fast and if we make mistakes along the way we’ll be open and honest about it, and will work to make it right while always striving to be better. At the end of the day it’s about being passionate about what we do and the people we serve. Why do we do what we do? For the love of the leaf.

