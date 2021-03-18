Indica 24 Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
by Canaca
About this product
Canaca's Indica 24 pre-rolls are carefully crafted from a highly aromatic blend of trichome-dense, hand-harvested Alien Dawg and Mango whole flower to yield a delightful combination of fruity, herbal and earthy flavours. This convenient three-pack of 0.5g pre-rolls provides a potent THC experience with a good burn.
About this brand
Canaca
