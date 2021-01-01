About this product

DaVinci IQ With the latest DaVinci IQ Vaporizer, DaVinci is staying true to their innovative legacy on perfecting the vape. An improved battery in 2018 and better performance it still gives purest flavor a vaporizer can produce, DaVinci created a more powerful and smarter vaporizer, the IQ! A device built with high-quality materials, made for enjoying a session rather and with the customer in mind. Creating massive waves in the Canadian vaping scene, get ready for something you've never seen before. There's also a DLX 14mm Water Tool Bundle available. Technical Information - DaVinci IQ Vaporizes Dried herbs Storage capacity 0.30 grams Preconfigured temperature levels 4 levels (120°C to 220°C) Initial heating Approximately 16 seconds Heating system 360º Conduction Heating chamber material Ceramic Zirconia External coating material Plastic Battery capacity Up to 90 minutes Charging Time Approximately 2 hours Compatibility with chargers USB Compatibility with smartphone applications Yes Other functions 3 smart modes for use and precise control by smartphone Approximate dimensions (LxWxH) 9cm x 4.2cm X 2.4cm Approximate weight 140 grams Warranty 10 years DaVinci IQ - Heating and Temperature The DaVinci IQ vaporizer sports the most control we've ever seen in a portable vaporizer brought onto the market. With smart paths and precision mode, it has never been easier to find your perfect temperature. The heat up time on the DaVinci IQ in one of its more standard modes is 90 seconds, but one of the amazing functions of the smart paths is their ability to alter how fast they heat up, so if a slow cooked vape is for you, the DaVinci IQ can do it. DaVinci IQ - Design The DaVinci IQ vape is an incredibly small vape with the approximate definitions of 9cm x 4.2cm x 2.4cm, which makes it close enough to rival even the Pax family in size. Easily small enough to slip into your pocket. What's more, the brushed metal and subtle curvature of the body makes it not only beautiful to look at but comfortable to hold. The smartest vape in the world would of course come with some of the best build materials, including an all ceramic chamber as well as 360 degree conduction heating for an even heat in its conduction elements. One of the more attractive features of the Davinci IQ is the display. Where as most people go for LCD or small LED screens, DaVinci have chosen to go with a dotted, 51 light, LED screen for revealing all of its information which actually works quite well. The addition of a high quality life in the form of a 18650 battery means this vaporizer is going to last you the whole day. DaVinci IQ - Features Enjoy up to 3+ hours usage time with the IQ. Users can change batteries on the go with replacement 18650 batteries for extended vaping sessions. On-demand hit and energy saving abilities make this vaporizer perfect for all types of users. Enjoy sessions on the go, explore the countryside or hit up the peaks without missing a beat! Perfect for wanderers and adventurers as well as those who want to enjoy the sunshine in their garden at home, or with friends at a party! nother benefit on that point is that the DaVinci IQ comes with a swappable battery! A lot of lower end weed vaporizers that have built in batteries tend to die after a certain amount of cycles, varying per device, but with a removable battery not only can you keep your IQ running for much longer but you can also swap between two if you're on the go and find your vape dying. A simple solution to a problem many of us face, nobody wants to be out with a craving for a hit and a dead vaporizer! NOW however, we get to one of the things that makes the DaVinci IQ truly one of the smartest vapes. It is app-enabled device allows users to have full control over their sessions. Users would be able to turn on the vape, track the Smart Path usage and view other important information! All the data adds up to help you get the most of your vape, bringing your experience to the next level. Being able to turn on your vaporizer at the touch of your phone is brand new for the vaping industry and a very exciting look at where we're heading. There will also continue to be software updates so you'll be able to see any bumps smoothed out in regular releases. Unlike other weed vapes with apps, you aren't required to use this to adjust your temperatures thanks to the display on the front of the device. Fine-tune your vaporizer to what fits you and your lifestyle, with ease! DaVinci IQ - Other Features: 3 Hour battery life when Vaping 10-year manufacturer's warranty. Bluetooth App technology with innovative "smart path" feature Sleek design & haptic vibration On demand boost mode for extra large hits Battery can be swapped fast and easy Included with the IQ Vape 1 x DaVinci IQ Vape 1 x USB Charging Cable 3 x Alcohol Wipes 1 x Chimney Brush 1 x Herb Funnel 1 x 10mm Adapter 10 Year Manufacturer's Warranty (DaVinci requests that customers contact them directly for any warranty claims. We are happy to help you along the way. Contact us for more details.)