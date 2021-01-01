 Loading…

  5. CannaBears Jewelry PIN - "Blue Dreams, Pink Passions!"
Hybrid

CannaBears Jewelry PIN - "Blue Dreams, Pink Passions!"

by CannaBears Jewelry

$6.99MSRP

About this product

With a beary adorable CannaBears Jewelry PIN, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses! CannaBears Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share They Are The CannaBears ** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE ** Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.

About this brand

~*~ CannaBears Jewelry ~*~ HIGH Fashion Jewelry + Gifts. We're Beary Grateful you stopped by to say HIGH! Woman-Owned Business Operating Out Of Dunedin, Florida. 100% of our supplies are created or sourced from women artists & female-owned businesses right here in the USA! Florida (Dunedin, Clearwater, Largo, Kissimmee), New Mexico, Colorado & California. Cannabis Jewelry. Weed Jewelry. Gummy Bear Jewelry. Weeding. Weeding Jewelry.Handcrafted. Strain Specific Color Combos.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

