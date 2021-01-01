CannaBears Jewelry XL PIN - "BF Blue Cheese"
MORE THAN TWICE THE SIZE of our regular pieces! With these beary adorable XL CannaBears, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses! CannaBears Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share They Are The CannaBears ** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE ** Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
CannaBears Jewelry
Blue Cheese
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
