  5. CannaBears Jewelry XL PIN - "Green Dreams OG"
CannaBears Jewelry XL PIN - "Green Dreams OG"

by CannaBears Jewelry

$15.99MSRP

MORE THAN TWICE THE SIZE of our regular pieces! With these beary adorable XL CannaBears, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses! CannaBears Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share They Are The CannaBears ** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE ** Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.

~*~ CannaBears Jewelry ~*~ HIGH Fashion Jewelry + Gifts. We're Beary Grateful you stopped by to say HIGH! Woman-Owned Business Operating Out Of Dunedin, Florida. 100% of our supplies are created or sourced from women artists & female-owned businesses right here in the USA! Florida (Dunedin, Clearwater, Largo, Kissimmee), New Mexico, Colorado & California. Cannabis Jewelry. Weed Jewelry. Gummy Bear Jewelry. Weeding. Weeding Jewelry.Handcrafted. Strain Specific Color Combos.

Green Dream

  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Green Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Green Crack and Blue Dream.  

