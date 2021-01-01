40MM Custom Metal 4 Piece Grinder
by Cannabis PromotionsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Every good smoke starts with a good grind, and these 40 mm, metal, 4-piece grinders can get the job done quickly and effectively. A fine mesh net collects that elusive kief and a magnetic closure keeps everything where it’s supposed to be. The high-quality heavy-duty zinc alloy ensures you will have the longest lasting grinder on the market.
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.