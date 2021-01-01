 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Lighters
  5. Custom Branded BIC Lighter

Custom Branded BIC Lighter

by Cannabis Promotions

Write a review
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom Branded BIC Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom Branded BIC Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom Branded BIC Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom Branded BIC Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom Branded BIC Lighter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

BIC Lighters last up to 3,000 lights per lighter. That means your business can get up to 3,000 impressions for each custom lighter you give away or sell. Custom J26 Maxi BIC Classic Pocket Lighter: • Americas #1 lighter • Child-resistant; safe, reliable, and 100% quality inspected • J26 Maxi promotional pocket lighter • Comes in a 50 pack display case • Print up to 4 colors per side Every Custom BIC lighter undergoes more than 50 separate, automatic quality checks during the manufacturing process.

About this brand

Cannabis Promotions Logo
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review