Custom Carbon Smell Proof Stash Carrying Case with Combination Lock
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
These bags are 100% smell proof and they come with a combination lock for total security. The carbon layer inside the pouch completely neutralizes the odors inside. With this sleek and stylish design, these stash bags are the perfect way to travel and store your cannabis and marijuana. Several compartments for easy storage! The water-resistant seal makes these the best custom stash bags available!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
