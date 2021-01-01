Custom Clipper Lighters
About this product
They are the world’s best selling refillable lighters, and they are dominating shelf space at dispensaries and smoke shops. These branded lighters are child-resistant and achieve 3,000 lights per fill. That is 3,000 times your clients will see your custom brand! These are refillable and have replaceable flints, which makes them better for the environment compared to other branded lighters.
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
