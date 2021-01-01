 Loading…

Custom Clipper Lighters

by Cannabis Promotions

About this product

They are the world’s best selling refillable lighters, and they are dominating shelf space at dispensaries and smoke shops. These branded lighters are child-resistant and achieve 3,000 lights per fill. That is 3,000 times your clients will see your custom brand! These are refillable and have replaceable flints, which makes them better for the environment compared to other branded lighters.

About this brand

Cannabis Promotions Logo
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

