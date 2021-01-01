 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Custom Grip and Rip Exit Packaging

Custom Grip and Rip Exit Packaging

by Cannabis Promotions

About this product

These high-quality large Certified Child Resistant Grip and Rip Exit Bags are perfect for safe child resistant transportation and storing of cannabis products. This innovative child resistant resealable design is easy to use, ideal for discrete daily storage of marijuana and meets all nationwide child resistant compliance standards. This product stores flower, edibles, and concentrates.

About this brand

Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

