Custom Mini V12 Glass Twisty Blunt
About this product
This newly designed V12 Mini glass blunt is going to take smoking to a whole new level! No more papers! No more burning your fingers or waisting the end of your blunt! Just add up to 1.5 grams of anything you would like and light it. Once finished, you can twist the ash out and reload and keep on going. No more paper, mess, or time wasted on rolling! Just fill quickly twist and smoke!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
