 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Custom Mylar Barrier Bags – Pre-Roll – 5.75″ x 2.88″

Custom Mylar Barrier Bags – Pre-Roll – 5.75″ x 2.88″

by Cannabis Promotions

Write a review
Cannabis Promotions Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Mylar Barrier Bags – Pre-Roll – 5.75″ x 2.88″
Cannabis Promotions Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Mylar Barrier Bags – Pre-Roll – 5.75″ x 2.88″
Cannabis Promotions Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Mylar Barrier Bags – Pre-Roll – 5.75″ x 2.88″
Cannabis Promotions Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Mylar Barrier Bags – Pre-Roll – 5.75″ x 2.88″
Cannabis Promotions Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Mylar Barrier Bags – Pre-Roll – 5.75″ x 2.88″

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

• Odor proof/smell resistant mylar bags • Heat sealable and tearable top flange • Resealable zipper • Customize the entire front and back • Custom sizes are available! Perfect for storing pre-rolls, blunts, gummies, and more!

About this brand

Cannabis Promotions Logo
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review