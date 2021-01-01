 Loading…

Custom Plastic Grinders

by Cannabis Promotions

About this product

Beyond affordable, these eye-catching grinders make the perfect giveaway for any cannabusiness including medical doctors. They can also be sold at the counter for smokers on a budget. Each includes a bottom compartment for convenient storage, a center magnet for keeping everything in place, and plenty of durable teeth for a superb grind.

About this brand

Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

