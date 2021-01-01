Custom Plastic Grinders
by Cannabis Promotions
About this product
Beyond affordable, these eye-catching grinders make the perfect giveaway for any cannabusiness including medical doctors. They can also be sold at the counter for smokers on a budget. Each includes a bottom compartment for convenient storage, a center magnet for keeping everything in place, and plenty of durable teeth for a superb grind.
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
