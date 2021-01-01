Custom Pre Roll Joint Tube with Sticker / Label
About this product
• Comes with a custom label • The label can be custom shapes, colors, and sizes. • Made in the USA • Quick turnaround and ship times • Child-resistant pop top Add your custom brand to these plastic pre-roll joint tubes with a custom label.
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.
